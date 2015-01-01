|
Amini Pozveh Z, Saleh Z. Adv. Biomed. Res. 2020; 9: e41.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
33072653 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Substance abuse has turned into a great problem in the worldwide. Considering the increased prevalence of addiction in this study, we tried to assess the role of social skills aspects in tendency to addiction among the adolescents.
Language: en
Adolescent; substance abuse; social skills; substance-related disorders