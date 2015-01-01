Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance abuse has turned into a great problem in the worldwide. Considering the increased prevalence of addiction in this study, we tried to assess the role of social skills aspects in tendency to addiction among the adolescents.



Materials and Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 600 high school students studying in the Isfahan City, Iran, from 2016 to 2018. The studied population was assessed using addiction tendency questionnaire and Matson's social skills questionnaire. Data were analyzed by Statistical Package for the Social Sciences software and independent t-test, Pearson and Spearman correlation, and linear regression test.



Results: Social behavior (P = 0.002, r = -0.124), high self-esteem (P < 0.001, r = -0.381), and peer-communication (P < 0.001, r = -0.361) were inversely associated with a tendency to addiction and were independent predictors of it (P < 0.05). Aggression was associated with increased tendency to the addiction (P = 0.01, r = 0.103) but not a predictor.



Conclusion: We found that appropriate social behaviors, inappropriate assertiveness, and functional communication were factors associated with less tendency to substance abuse in the adolescent.

Language: en