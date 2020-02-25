Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between parental alcohol use and alcohol use in children and adolescents in China and provide scientific evidence for the prevention and control of alcohol use in children and adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 2 785 children and adolescents aged 8-17 years selected through convenient cluster sampling from urban area of Ji'nan, Shandong province were recruited. A standardized questionnaire was used to collect information about alcohol use from the participants and their parents. Multivariable logistic regression model was used to analyze the association between parental alcohol use and alcohol use in children and adolescents.



RESULTS: The prevalence of alcohol use in children and adolescents, fathers and mothers were 11.2% (n=311), 58.6%(n=1 633), and 7.3%(n=204), respectively. Compared with children and adolescents with fathers who did not drink, those with fathers who drunk frequently (OR=1.36, 95%CI: 1.03-1.80) and abused alcohol (OR=2.09, 95%CI: 1.44-3.05) were more likely to drink alcohol. Compared with children and adolescents with mothers who did not drink, those with mothers who drunk frequently were also more likely to drink alcohol (OR=2.72, 95%CI: 1.89-3.91). Compared with children and adolescents with parents who did not drink, those with either of parents who drunk frequently (OR=1.58, 95%CI: 1.20-2.09), or with both parents who drunk frequently (OR=4.12, 95%CI: 2.73-6.20) were more likely to use alcohol. In subgroup analyses by sex and age, the results in boys and adolescents aged 13-17 years were similar with the overall results. However, father's alcohol abuse or frequent drinking of both father and mother was associated with alcohol use in girls and children aged 8-12 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Parental alcohol use might be one important influencing factor of alcohol use in children and adolescents. Parental alcohol use should be considered in the establishment of the strategies for prevention and control alcohol use in children and adolescents.

Language: zh