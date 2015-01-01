Abstract

Transgender individuals are at increased risk for suicidal behaviors. We estimated lifetime suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts within a national sample of African American transgender individuals (n = 790). Using data from the 2015 US Transgender Survey, we found that 33.5% of these individuals had thought about attempting suicide at least once, 20.0% had planned to attempt suicide, and 38.0% had attempted suicide. Significant differences were found in regard to demographics and lifetime substance use; individuals who experienced intimate partner violence and used alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs were at the highest risk for attempting suicide. Our findings may assist health professionals in creating interventions designed to prevent suicide in this underserved and vulnerable population.

Language: en