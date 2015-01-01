Abstract

In future intelligent vehicle-infrastructure cooperation frameworks, accurate self-positioning is an important prerequisite for better driving environment evaluation (e.g., traffic safety and traffic efficiency). We herein describe a joint cooperative positioning and warning (JCPW) system based on angle information. In this system, we first design the sequential task allocation of cooperative positioning (CP) warning and the related frame format of the positioning packet. With the cooperation of RSUs, multiple groups of the two-dimensional angle-of-departure (AOD) are estimated and then transformed into the vehicle's positions. Considering the system computational efficiency, a novel AOD estimation algorithm based on a truncated signal subspace is proposed, which can avoid the eigen decomposition and exhaustive spectrum searching; and a distance based weighting strategy is also utilized to fuse multiple independent estimations. Numerical simulations prove that the proposed method can be a better alternative to achieve sub-lane level positioning if considering the accuracy and computational complexity.

Language: en