Abstract

National strategies to prevent sports injuries can potentially improve health outcomes at a population level and reduce medical costs. To date, a compilation of the strategies that countries have attempted, and their effectiveness, does not exist. This scoping review sets out to: identify nationwide attempts at implementing sports injury prevention strategies; examine the impact of these strategies; and map them onto the Translating Research into Injury Prevention Practice (TRIPP) framework. Using Levac's scoping review method we: (1) identified the research questions, (2) identified relevant studies, (3) identified the study selection criteria, (4) charted the data and (5) reported the results. A search of MEDLINE, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, CINAHL and Web of Science databases for articles published pre-June 2019 was conducted. We identified 1794 studies and included 33 studies (of 24 strategies). The USA (n=7), New Zealand (n=4), Canada (n=3), Netherlands (n=3), Switzerland (n=2), Belgium (n=1), France (n=1), Ireland (n=1), South Africa (n=1) and Sweden (n=1) have implemented nationwide sports injury prevention strategies with 29 (88%) of the included studies demonstrating positive results. Mapping the strategies onto the TRIPP framework highlighted that only four (17%) of the 24 included strategies reported on the implementation context (TRIPP Stage 5), suggesting an important reporting gap. Nationwide sports injury prevention efforts are complex, requiring a multidimensional approach. Future research should report intervention implementation data; examine the implementation context early in the research process to increase the likelihood of real-world implementation success; and could benefit from incorporating qualitative or mixed research methods.

Language: en