Abstract

In order to explore highly efficient flame-retardant rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF), phosphorus/nitrogen compounds and expandable graphite (EG) were successfully incorporated into RPUF by a free one-spot method. The combustion results showed that the fire safety of the RPUF samples was remarkably improved by the addition of phosphoric/nitrogen compounds and EG. With the incorporation of 22.4 wt.% phosphorus/nitrogen compounds and 3.2 wt.% EG, the RPUF composites achieved UL-94 V-0 rating. Besides, the total heat release and total smoke release of RPUF composites were reduced by 29.6% and 32.4% respectively, compared to those of the pure RPUF sample. PO• and PO2• together with nonflammable gaseous products were evolved from phosphoric/nitrogen compounds in the gas phase, which quenched the flammable free radicals in the matrix and diluted the concentration of combustible gaseous products generated from PRUF during combustion. The compact char residues which acted as excellent physical barriers were formed by catalysis of EG and phosphoric/nitrogen compounds in the condense phase. The fire hazard of RPUF was significantly reduced by the synergistic effect of phosphorus-nitrogen compounds and EG. This work provides a promising strategy to enhance the fire safety of RPUF.

