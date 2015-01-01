Abstract

Active School Travel (AST) is an important domain for physical activity among adolescents; however, few studies in India have explored barriers or correlates of AST. This was a cross-sectional study of 324 adolescents aged 12-17 years recruited via households and schools from diverse areas of Chennai, India. Adolescents reported their mode of travel to school, neighbourhood correlates, and the barriers for AST. Adolescents were considered to be using AST to/from school if they walked/cycled ≥once/week during an average week. Half the adolescents usually performed AST (≥1 trip/week). School being too far was associated with 75% lower odds and parents not allowing their child to walk or cycle was associated with 82% lower odds of the adolescent performing AST to or from school at least once/week. AST among adolescents should be encouraged and there is considerable scope for improvement. Parental restriction and distance to school were the two strongest barriers for AST.

