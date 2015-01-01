Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transfer of xenobiotics from their original container to an unlabeled or secondary container is a well-identified risk factor for poisoning. Nonetheless, recent large-scale data on the practice are unavailable. The objective of this study is to describe the incidence and features of poisonings in the United States due to xenobiotics stored in a secondary container.



METHODS: This was a retrospective review of the National Poison Data System (NPDS) from 2007 to 2017. Non-suicidal exposures associated with the scenario "container transfer involved (product transferred from original container to unlabeled container, incorrectly labeled container, or food container for use or storage and patient accessed product from second container)" were included.



RESULTS: Forty-five thousand five hundred and twelve cases were included. The median age of subjects was 30 years (interquartile range: 6-53); 52% were female. Cleaning products (38.2%), disinfectants (17.3%), and hydrocarbons (5.0%) were the most common xenobiotics reported. The annual incidence of cases increased over the study period. There were 9369 (20.6%) ED visits and 1856 (4.1%) hospital admissions. Most cases (72%) were deemed nontoxic or resulted in no effects; 4.4% resulted in serious outcomes (moderate effects, major effects, or death), including 23 deaths. Morbidity was highest for pesticides, prescription medications, and herbicides, with 10.3%, 9.8%, and 7.6% of cases resulting in serious outcomes, respectively. Hydrofluoric acid and herbicides were associated with the most deaths (13/23 [57%]).



CONCLUSIONS: Transfer of xenobiotics to a secondary container is a scenario increasingly reported to U.S. poison centers. Although most exposures do not result in significant toxicity, ED visits are common and substantial morbidity can occur. This represents an opportunity for public health intervention to curb the practice.

