|
Citation
|
Frank C. Can. Fam. Physician 2020; 66(10): 719-722.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Family Physicians of Canada)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
33077446
|
Abstract
|
In 2016, Canadians were horrified to learn that an Ontario nurse, Elizabeth Wettlaufer, had confessed to killing 8 long-term care (LTC) residents. In July 2019, the Ontario Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry presented its recommendations.1 Although serial murder committed by health care providers is rare, it is more common than most of us imagine. There are lessons to be learned from the Wettlaufer inquiry and from other health care serial murder (HCSM) cases.
Language: en