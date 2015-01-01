Abstract

In 2016, Canadians were horrified to learn that an Ontario nurse, Elizabeth Wettlaufer, had confessed to killing 8 long-term care (LTC) residents. In July 2019, the Ontario Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry presented its recommendations.1 Although serial murder committed by health care providers is rare, it is more common than most of us imagine. There are lessons to be learned from the Wettlaufer inquiry and from other health care serial murder (HCSM) cases.



It is estimated that an average of 35 Americans are killed by HCSM per year.2 The true numbers are likely higher, given that these crimes are often missed for years. Most convicted of HCSM are charged with fewer murders than they admit to...

