Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alaygut D, Dedeoğlu NH, Bayramov, Keser E, Orbatu D. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2020-320281

PMID

33077421

Abstract

An 8-year-old boy presented with pain, burning sensation, redness and swelling on the right side of his abdomen. His medical and medication history was unremarkable. Three hours prior to his admission, he was stung by a large jellyfish while swimming in a seaside town north of Izmir on the Aegean Sea coast. First aid was performed locally with tetanus vaccine and antihistamines and his wound site was washed with …


Language: en

Keywords

toxicology; dermatology

