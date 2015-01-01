|
Citation
|
Kortlever JTP, Tripathi S, Ring D, McDonald J, Smoot B, Laverty D. Arch. Bone Jt. Surg. 2020; 8(5): 581-588.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33088859 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: We compared the amount of variation in Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Physical Function (PROMIS PF) Computer Adaptive Test (CAT) accounted for by The Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia (TSK) and its short form (TSK-4) independent of other factors. Questionnaire coverage, reliability, and validity were compared for both TSK and TSK-4 using mean scaled scores, internal consistency, floor and ceiling effects, interquestionnaire correlations, and collinearity with other measures as the Pain Catastrophizing Scale short form (PCS-4), PROMIS Depression CAT, and PROMIS Pain Interference (PROMIS PI) CAT.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Lower extremity; Fear of movement; Kinesiophobia; Physical function; TSK-4