Abstract

The ability to rapidly and effectively respond to public health emergencies, including outbreak investigations and natural disasters, is critical in a strengthened health system. In March and April 2019, the impact of tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Southern Africa and subsequent flooding resulted in devastating consequences to the Mozambique health care system. In this article, we highlight the role of Mozambique's Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) graduates as first responders during one of the most significant natural disasters on the African continent. The FELTP graduates played a key role in conducting risk assessments, active epidemiological surveillance for priority communicable diseases, and outbreak investigations and supporting the laboratory diagnosis system. The cyclone emergencies in Mozambique revealed the vulnerability of the health system. It is vital to continue the investment in increasing epidemiological capacity of health human resources, staff to adequately prepare for and respond to public health emergencies to mitigate the negative health impacts associated with those events.

