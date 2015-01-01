Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the patterns and incidence of child and adolescent injury and explore associations with household deprivation and child characteristics in a low-income urban setting.

Study Design: Cross-sectional household survey in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Methods: Data collection took place during July 2009. Injuries requiring medical attention were recorded with a one month period of recall. A total of 1,968 households representing 3,927 children and adolescents were visited by health workers. Gender-, age-, and type-specific injury incidence was compiled. Odds ratios were calculated to measure associations with child injury, perceived deprivation, household characteristics and child characteristics.



Results: One household in five reported injuries. The estimated incidence was 3.2 per 10,000 child-years. The most common identifiable injuries were falls (41%), cuts (22%) and burns (16%). Male and younger children aged 1-4 years were at higher risk (respectively OR = 1.36; p = 0.004; OR = 1.47; p ≤ 0.001).



Conclusions: In Dar e Salaam injuries are common. Future investigations should take into account both subjective and objective measurements of relative household deprivation and a clear criteria for the assessment of injury severity in community-based survey contexts.

