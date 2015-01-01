SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brody DJ, Gu Q. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(42): 1555.

(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm6942a8

33090986

During 2015-2018, 13.6% of adults aged ≥20 years used prescription antidepressant medications in the past 30 days. Antidepressant use was higher among divorced, separated, or widowed (20.5%) adults than among either married or living with partner (12.3%) or never married (10.8%) adults. There was no difference in use between married and never married adults. These same patterns were observed for both men and women. Within every marital status category, a higher percentage of women compared with men took antidepressants.

Source: Brody DJ, Gu Q. Antidepressant use among adults: United States, 2015-2018. NCHS Data Brief, no 377. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2020.


Language: en
