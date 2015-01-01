Abstract

During 2015-2018, 13.6% of adults aged ≥20 years used prescription antidepressant medications in the past 30 days. Antidepressant use was higher among divorced, separated, or widowed (20.5%) adults than among either married or living with partner (12.3%) or never married (10.8%) adults. There was no difference in use between married and never married adults. These same patterns were observed for both men and women. Within every marital status category, a higher percentage of women compared with men took antidepressants.



Source: Brody DJ, Gu Q. Antidepressant use among adults: United States, 2015-2018. NCHS Data Brief, no 377. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2020.

