Abstract

Negative age-stereotypes can have widespread effects on older adult functionality; however, no research has explored psychophysical aspects of stair navigation after exposure to stereotype priming. The present study examined self-efficacy and biomechanics related to stair navigation in older adults (N = 90). Between-groups analyses revealed positively primed older adults ascended and descended the stairs significantly faster with greater velocity in the medio-lateral plane than older adults who received a negative prime or controls (p <.017). Moreover, negatively primed older adults rated their stair self-efficacy significantly lower compared with the control and positively primed groups (p <.017). These results suggest positively primed older adults can navigate stairs with more confidence, quickness, and efficiency. With implications for interventions aimed at maintaining older adult functionality, the present study highlights the potential benefits of positive age-stereotypes, especially related to challenging physical tasks.

