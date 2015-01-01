|
Citation
Erpenbeck SP, Roy E, Ziembicki JA, Egro FM. J. Burn Care Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
33091129
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Airbags significantly reduce fatalities and injuries in automobile crashes, but they have been found to be associated with burns. Specifically, airbags can cause burns through thermal or chemical mechanisms and commonly affect the arms, hands, face, and eyes. While most airbag-induced burns are minor, some may cause unfavorable outcomes. Our study aimed to systematically review airbag-induced burns to assess etiology, type and treatment of these injuries.
