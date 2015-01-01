Abstract

BACKGROUND: Airbags significantly reduce fatalities and injuries in automobile crashes, but they have been found to be associated with burns. Specifically, airbags can cause burns through thermal or chemical mechanisms and commonly affect the arms, hands, face, and eyes. While most airbag-induced burns are minor, some may cause unfavorable outcomes. Our study aimed to systematically review airbag-induced burns to assess etiology, type and treatment of these injuries.



METHODS: A systematic review of case reports pertaining to airbag-induced cutaneous and ocular burns was conducted. Data reviewed included type/location of burns, severity of burn, total number of patients, treatment, complications, and outcome after treatment.



RESULTS: We identified 21 case reports that met our inclusion criteria with a total of 24 patients reported in the studies. Of the studies identified, 38% were chemical burns and 25% were thermal burns. Most commonly the upper extremities were burned in 42% of cases, followed by eyes (25%) and face (21%). Most burns identified were superficial partial-thickness (58%). Treatment outcomes were good for cutaneous burns, with 95% healing without complication. However, ocular injuries lead to permanent impaired eye function in 71% of cases.



CONCLUSION: In our systematic review, we highlighted the common risk factors, prognosis, and treatment for thermal, chemical, and ocular burns. Airbag-induced burns have a relatively good prognosis but must be recognized and treated immediately to reduce the risk of serious sequelae.

