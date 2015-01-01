SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Aslam M. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2020.1835990

PMID

33086915

Abstract

In this paper, a control chart for neutrosophic exponentially weighted moving average (NEWMA) is designed using repetitive sampling. The application of the proposed NEWMA chart is given to monitoring road traffic crashes (RTC). The simulation study of RTC and real example of RTC showed that the proposed NEWMA chart performs better in monitoring the RTC as compared to the existing control charts. From the comparative study, it is concluded that the proposed NEWMA chart can be applied effectively to control RTC as compared to the existing charts.


Language: en

Keywords

Road traffic crashes; classical statistics; control; EWMA statistic; monitoring; neutrosophy

