Abstract

In this paper, a control chart for neutrosophic exponentially weighted moving average (NEWMA) is designed using repetitive sampling. The application of the proposed NEWMA chart is given to monitoring road traffic crashes (RTC). The simulation study of RTC and real example of RTC showed that the proposed NEWMA chart performs better in monitoring the RTC as compared to the existing control charts. From the comparative study, it is concluded that the proposed NEWMA chart can be applied effectively to control RTC as compared to the existing charts.

Language: en