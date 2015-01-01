Abstract

Childhood poisoning is one of the commonly encountered emergencies in pediatric practice. Most of the cases in childhood poisoning are accidental and thus, preventable. Intentional poisoning becomes more likely in the adolescent age group, mainly due to arguments with parents or stress [1]. All children below 18 y of age admitted in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and pediatric ward with history of poisoning or intoxication during the study period from October 2017 to September, 2019 were included in the study. One to three years age group had the maximum number of cases that is in concordance with the studies conducted by Vasanthan et al. study [2], Nowneet et al. study [3] and Sil et al. study [4]. The high incidence in this age group is due to their inherent inquisitiveness, higher oral exploratory activity along with newly acquired mobility and hand skills. Children of parents belonging to lower middle class group [65.7% (67)] were more commonly involved in poisoning incidents due to less educational qualification of parents, more family members, less storage spaces and overcrowding. Hydrocarbon (Kerosene oil) was the most common type of poison in our study. Adolescents were most commonly involved in suicidal poisoning and there was female predominance over males in concordance with other studies [5]. Majority [89.11% (11)] of the children admitted had not received any pre-referral treatment...

Language: en