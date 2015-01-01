Abstract

BACKGROUND: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), intimate partner violence is among the major risks to women's health around the world. Men, too, can be victims of domestic violence; like female victims, they tend to present initially with their injuries to a family physician or an emergency room. Domestic violence against men is thus a relevant issue for physicians of all specialties.



METHODS: This review is based on publications retrieved by a comprehensive, selective search in the PubMed database and with the Google Scholar search service, as well as on a retrospective analysis of data on the injured persons, the aggressors, and the nature of the violence that was experienced and the injuries that were sustained.



RESULTS: The studies identified by the search yielded prevalence rates of 3.4% to 20.3% for domestic physical violence against men. Most of the affected men had been violent toward their partners themselves. 10.6-40% of them reported having been abused or maltreated as children. Alcohol abuse, jealousy, mental illness, physical impairment, and short relationship duration are all associated with a higher risk of being a victim of domestic violence. The reported consequences of violence include mostly minor physical injuries, impaired physical health, mental health problems such as anxiety or a disruptive disorder, and increased consumption of alcohol and/or illegal drugs.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of violence against men and the risk factors for it have been little studied to date. It would be desirable for preventive measures to be further developed and for special help to be made available to the affected men.

