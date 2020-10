Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine the occurrence and characteristics of child drowning deaths on farms compared with other child injury deaths on farms.



METHODS: This study uses cross-sectional data from the Canadian Agricultural Injury Reporting Program for the years 1990 through 2012. Using χ2 tests and regression, it compares the occurrence of demographics and potential risk factors between drowning deaths and all other injury deaths among children (< 19 years of age) on farms.



RESULTS: There were 44 drowning deaths and 306 non-drowning deaths identified. Drowning deaths were at younger age (mean age of 5.4 versus 8.8 years old), non-work-related (25% versus 79%), and less likely to occur during adult supervision (36.4% versus 53.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Drowning disproportionately affects the very young. Improving supervision of young children may prevent some farm drowning deaths, but installing effective barriers to water hazards is likely more effective.

