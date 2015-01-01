|
Citation
|
Nicholls AR, Fairs LRW, Plata-Andrés M, Bailey R, Cope E, Madigan D, Koenen K, Glibo I, Theodorou NC, Laurent JF, Garcia G, Chanal B. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000800.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33088583 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Sports coaches are influential in whether athletes dope, but receive very little antidoping education, particularly within entry-level coaching qualifications. We tested the feasibility of an antidoping intervention, delivered via a mobile application, which was designed to increase coaches' knowledge of doping and to reduce favourable doping attitudes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Drug use; Drug control; Doping