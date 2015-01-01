Abstract

Heat illness remains a significant threat to health in the UK Armed Forces despite recent improvements in the prevention of cases. A small number of heat illness survivors develop long-term neurological sequelae. Here we briefly review the background literature and present our experience of treating UK Armed Forces patients with neurological consequences of heat illness. In our cohort of patients, we observed significant improvements in subjective symptoms and objective assessments following a period of neurological rehabilitation at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre. We conclude with recommendations for further research and for the incorporation of screening for neurological disability following heat illness into service policy.

Language: en