SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wilkins D, O'Sullivan O, Sayer J, Penny L, Roiz de Sa D, Ellis H, Dharm-Datta S. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001602

PMID

33087541

Abstract

Heat illness remains a significant threat to health in the UK Armed Forces despite recent improvements in the prevention of cases. A small number of heat illness survivors develop long-term neurological sequelae. Here we briefly review the background literature and present our experience of treating UK Armed Forces patients with neurological consequences of heat illness. In our cohort of patients, we observed significant improvements in subjective symptoms and objective assessments following a period of neurological rehabilitation at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre. We conclude with recommendations for further research and for the incorporation of screening for neurological disability following heat illness into service policy.


Language: en

Keywords

neurological injury; rehabilitation medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print