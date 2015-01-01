Abstract

Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a common problem in general the Canadian population. It can effect day-to-day activities and is also associated with several health issues. This study aimed to investigate the association between co-morbidities and the prevalence of EDS over a four-year period in adults living in two First Nation communities. Data collected during the First Nations Lung Health Project (FNLHP) conducted in two Cree First Nation communities in Saskatchewan in 2012–2013 (Cycle 1) and 2016 (Cycle 2) were used for this analysis. There were 859 participants aged 18 years and older at baseline (Cycle 1) and 821 participants aged 18 years and older at follow-up (Cycle 2) who completed the interviewer-administered questionnaire. An Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score > 10 was considered to be abnormal and identified as a case of EDS at both time points. A multilevel logistic regression model using a generalized estimating equations approach was used to analyze the data. The prevalence of EDS at baseline (Cycle 1) was 11.2% (91/815) and 10.0% (80/803) at follow-up (Cycle 2). Based on the predicted model, longitudinal change in the prevalence of EDS was −0.11% for 358 individuals who participated in both cycles. There were 49% males at baseline and 48% males at follow-up. Multivariate regression model results revealed that crowding, shortness of breath, loud snoring, chronic lung disease, depression and gastric reflux were the main significant predictors of EDS. In addition, the interaction between sex and age was significant. Some of the co-morbid conditions were associated with EDS. Therefore, managing such conditions requires considerations in strategies to decrease the prevalence of daytime sleepiness.

Language: en