Abstract

Very few people who desire death by suicide ever make a suicide attempt, highlighting the importance of determining factors that influence the capability to enact lethal self-harm. One such factor is fearlessness about death, which has been found to be an important predictor of suicide attempts. Recently, longitudinal evidence found that fearlessness about death is positively associated with fluctuations in suicidal ideation. Efforts exploring biophysical mechanisms of suicide have found diminished physiological responses to threat/mutilation-related images in suicide attempters and in individuals who report being less fearful of death. These studies suggest that an individual with greater fearlessness about death may demonstrate a blunted response to threat/mutilation stimuli; however, this hypothesis has yet to be directly tested.

