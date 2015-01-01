Abstract

Significant research has focused on intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization among women Veterans, yet much less is known about women Veterans' IPV perpetration. Although military sexual trauma (MST) is a predictor of IPV victimization, military sexual assault (MSA), a component of MST, may predict especially adverse consequences for women Veterans. This study examined the unique effects of MSA on IPV victimization of, and perpetration by, women Veterans, and investigated posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and prior IPV victimization as potential mediators of IPV perpetration. Participants included 187 women Veterans drawn from a larger web-based survey. We assessed the two components of MST (MSA and harassment) at Time 1 (T1), PTSD symptoms at Time 2 (T2), IPV victimization at T2 and Time 3 (T3), and IPV perpetration at T3. MSA predicted multiple subtypes of IPV victimization and perpetration, whereas harassment predicted neither. Those who reported MSA were more likely to experience T3 psychological and sexual IPV victimization, with PTSD symptoms significantly mediating this path. MSA was also directly related to T3 psychological IPV perpetration and indirectly related to physical and sexual IPV perpetration through PTSD symptoms. MSA was directly related to T2 PTSD symptoms while T2 IPV victimization was directly related to T3 IPV perpetration. These findings underscore that women Veterans' IPV perpetration may be in response to their own IPV victimization through self-defense and/or due to their PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS support prevention, screening, and treatment for IPV victimization and PTSD symptoms to lower risk of future IPV revictimization and perpetration.

Language: en