Abstract

The prevalence of domestic violence in the sports community continues to be a controversial topic of discussion. The conversation that surrounds domestic violence and athletes often occurs through a sports-only lens. Policies have been implemented by the various professional leagues, such as the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and National Football League (NFL), to combat numerous incidents of domestic violence. Policies vary for each respective league.



DISCUSSION of domestic violence in sport has barely scratched the surface of identifying the complexity of the ethical dilemmas that psychologists may encounter. Three of these dilemmas are identified and discussed here: mandated treatment, confidentiality, and informed consent.

