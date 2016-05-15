Abstract

On May 15, 2016, reports emerged of a "suspect package" inside Old Trafford minutes before kick-off in Manchester United's game versus Bournemouth. The "suspect package," causing a full-scale evacuation, and match postponement, turned out to be a "fake bomb" accidently left following a security exercise. Minimal social research investigates responses from supporters to "security" and "safety" at large sports events. Although the "suspect package," fortunately, never "materialized," it represents an important case in English football. Theoretically, this study adopts a frame analysis technique pioneered by Erving Goffman and it empirically examines supporters' responses to security during the chaotic hours of the "fake bomb" incident, as articulated on an interactive message board. Overall, supporters were satisfied with police and security management's handling of the incident, although it was questioned how the "fake bomb" was not detected. Importantly, supporters agreed that "safety comes first."

Language: en