Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol dependence is a complex disorder that affects brain function and behavior, characterized by impaired functioning, causing considerable harm to the individuals with the disorders and to society as a whole. Stigma associated with substance use is considered a significant barrier to detection and treatment efforts, and research is needed to understand and address this issue. This study aimed to assess and compare stigma among males and females with alcohol dependence.



METHODS: The twin-center study involved 70 patients with alcohol dependence, which included 35 males and 35 females from the Department of Psychiatry, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore, and Abyudaya Center for Humanity and Rural Development, Integrated Rehabilitation Center for Addiction, Tumkur, India. The mean age of males was 39.14 years and females 41.00 years. The Substance Use Stigma Mechanisms Scale was used to assess stigma. The study had outpatients and inpatients who were above 18 years of age and diagnosed with alcohol dependence as per the ICD-10 criteria, not under the influence of alcohol at the time of interview and without any comorbid psychiatric illness except nicotine dependence.



RESULTS: The study showed anticipated stigma more in females (mean: 2.30) compared to males (mean: 1.91) which could be a significant factor for treatment-seeking behavior. Internalized stigma was more in males (mean: 3.84) compared to females (mean: 2.90). Enacted stigma did not show a significant difference between the two genders in our study.



CONCLUSION: Persons with alcohol dependence experience stigma, and we found that there is a gender difference. Stigma associated with substance use is considered a significant barrier to detection and treatment efforts. Understanding various aspects of stigma will help in providing better management.

Language: en