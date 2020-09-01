|
Meester S, Hogrefe C. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33097354
BACKGROUND: Caffeine (1,3,7-trimethylxanthine) is a naturally occurring compound found in plants and is the most utilized drug in the world. An estimated 89% of U.S. citizens and 80% of people worldwide consume caffeine on a regular basis. The prevalence of caffeine supplementation by individuals has been increasing in body-weight regulation (e.g., weight loss, body building). When used in excessive amounts it can precipitate serious health consequences, including death. Given this, and the ease of accessibility, caffeine has been seen in intentional overdose. However, suicide attempts via caffeine overdose are rare. In 2017, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 3765 cases of caffeine overdose, of which 650 were intentional and none resulted in death from caffeine alone. An ingestion of 5 g (80-100 mg/kg) is likely to prove fatal.
overdose; caffeine; toxicology; psychiatry