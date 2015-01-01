Abstract

The role of extra-cranial injury burden on cerebrovascular response in traumatic brain injury (TBI) is poorly documented. This study preliminarily assesses the association between admission features of extra-cranial injury burden on cerebrovascular reactivity. Using the CENTER-TBI HR ICU sub-study cohort, we evaluated those patients with both archived high-frequency digital intra-parenchymal ICP monitoring data of a minimum of 6 hours in duration, and the presence of a digital copy of their admission CT scan. Digital physiologic signals were processed for pressure reactivity index (PRx) and both the % time above defined PRx thresholds and mean hourly dose above threshold. This was conducted for both the first 72 hours and entire duration of recording. Admission extra-cranial injury characteristics and CT injury scores were obtained from the database, with quantitative contusion, edema, intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) and extra-axial lesion volumes were obtained via semi-automated segmentation. Comparison between admission extra-cranial markers of injury and PRx metrics was conducted using Mann-U testing, and logistic regression techniques, adjusting for known CT injury metrics associated with impaired PRx. A total of 165 patients were included. Evaluating the entire ICU recording period, there was limited association between metrics of extra-cranial injury burden and impaired cerebrovascular reactivity. Using the first 72 hours of recording, admission temperature (p=0.042) and white blood cell % (WBC %) (p=0.013) were statistically associated with impaired cerebrovascular reactivity on Mann-U and univariate logistic regression. After adjusting for admission age, pupillary status, GCS motor score, pre-hospital hypoxia/hypotension and intra-cranial CT characteristics associated with impaired reactivity, temperature (p=0.021) and WBC % (p=0.013) remained significantly associated with mean PRx values above +0.25 and +0.35, respectively. Markers of extra-cranial injury burden do not appear to be strongly associated with impaired cerebrovascular reactivity in TBI, during both the initial and entire ICU stay.



KEYWORDS: autoregulation, cerebrovascular reactivity, extra-cranial injury, injury burden, TBI.

