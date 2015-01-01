Abstract

This study is to examine the effects of a 12-session moderate intensity-interval-training program with blood flow restriction (BFR) and body cooling (BC) on people with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS) less than one year. A single-blind randomized controlled trial of interval-training exercise with BFR and BC was conducted. Twenty-five adults with PPCS were assigned to the experimental group (n=14) or the control group (n=11). Both groups rode a recumbent elliptical machine for 21 minutes at moderate intensity (65% predicted maximum heart rate) twice a week for six weeks, but only the experimental group received BFR and BC while riding. The variances of overall persistent post-concussive symptom scale scores and its sub-domain scores for individuals during the 6-week intervention and 6-week follow-up period were calculated. During the intervention, the fluctuation of overall symptom severity, severity in cognitive domain and severity in mood domain were significantly less in the experimental group (p=0.03; p=0.02; p=0.02). During the follow-up period, the number of symptoms remained more stable in the experimental group (p=0.02), and a trend toward less fluctuation of symptom severity (p=0.05) was also observed. The reduced number of symptoms in the cognitive and sleep domains remained more stable in the experimental group following the intervention (p=0.007; p=0.02). The severity of mood and sleep symptoms also remained more stable during the follow-up period in the experimental group (p=0.04). More stable recovery was found in individuals who exercised using BFR and BC as compared to those who underwent exercise without BFR and BC. Moderate intensity-interval-training exercise with BFR and BC alleviated post-concussive symptoms in people with PPCS less than one year.

Language: en