Abstract

The prevalence and consequences of childhood bullying demand routine screening and intervention in all pediatric health care settings. Although there are many validated screening tools available, there is little guidance on how to assess children at risk and provide interventions based on risk level. Guided by the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment model for adolescent substance use, we reviewed the literature to identify factors that raise a child's risk level from bullying. In this article, we discuss the five factors identified and propose interventions for differential risk among children. Beyond screening questions and general guidance, a framework for identifying children most at risk of negative outcomes owing to bullying and practical next steps for care is essential. This article outlines such a framework for use by pediatric nurse practitioners and in pediatric care settings at large.

