Lin W, Lin J, Yang Y, Liao J, Chen W, Mo L. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33096970
INTRODUCTION: Warning signs play a very important role in safeguarding life and property in dangerous situations. Previous studies have mainly focused on the physical properties of warning signs, and few studies have been conducted on the different types.
Language: en
Warning signs; Dual-task; Go/no-go; Oddball