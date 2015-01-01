Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Warning signs play a very important role in safeguarding life and property in dangerous situations. Previous studies have mainly focused on the physical properties of warning signs, and few studies have been conducted on the different types.



METHODS: In Experiment 1, the oddball paradigm and the go/no-go paradigm were used to study the warning effect of different types of warning signs. In Experiment 2, the dual-task paradigm was adopted.



RESULTS: In Experiment 1, the results showed that a warning sign with text as content had the worst warning effect, followed by the combination of image and text, and a warning sign with an image as content had the best warning effect. In Experiment 2, it was found that different types of warning signs would have different effects on the performance of the secondary task.



CONCLUSIONS: The reason for this may be the different processing methods used for text and image. Therefore, in dangerous situations that require a quick response, simple and understandable graphics should be used as the content of warning signs. In complex circumstances, it may be necessary to use a combination of image and text for warning sign content.

Language: en