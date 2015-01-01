|
Grundstein A, Vanos J. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
33097522
Combining extreme heat with exercise increases the risks of exertional heat illness, impairs performance and imposes thermoregulatory strain on athletes.1 What is the best way to monitor heat stress and strain in athletes? Wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT)--a direct environmental measure--coupled with activity modification, has long been used in sports, occupational safety and the military.2 Because of its longevity, it has well-known benefits (eg, simple to calculate/measure; integrates multiple weather variables) and limitations (eg, underestimation of stress of restricted evaporation; poor incorporation of clothing/adjustment factors).3 4 Practical decisions, such as cancelling an event or implementing countermeasures for heat, depend not only on the environmental conditions, but on the nature and length of the activity itself (eg, marathon vs beach volleyball), clothing and athlete anatomical characteristics.
injury prevention; exertional heat stress; thermoregulation; heat stress