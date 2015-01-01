|
Shek DTL, Li X, Zhu X, Shek EYW. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(20): e7662.
33096643
BACKGROUND: Although studies have examined the influence of materialism on adolescent well-being, there are several methodological limitations: studies examining the influence of materialism on adolescent delinquency are almost non-existent; researchers commonly used cross-sectional designs; the sample size in some studies was not large; validated measures on materialism in non-Western contexts are rare; there are very few Chinese studies. Besides, no study has examined the hypothesis that egocentrism is the mediator in the influence of materialism on adolescent delinquency.
adolescents; longitudinal design; delinquency; egocentrism; materialism