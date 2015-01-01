Abstract

Cases of abamectin poisoning have been reported previously, but cases of severe brain dysfunction after poisoning are rarely reported, and abnormal electroencephalograms (EEGs) have not been reported. We report a case of a 46-year-old female who intentionally drank 400 mL of 5% abamectin pesticide. We describe in detail the clinical and EEG characteristics of the patient. The patient was discharged in good condition after 10 days. The study indicates that serious brain dysfunction and abnormal EEG caused by abamectin poisoning are treatable. Despite poor clinical and EEG findings at the outset, recovery is still possible. This is the first report on EEG after abamectin poisoning.

