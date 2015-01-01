|
Citation
|
McCabe BE, Gonzalez-Guarda R, de Tantillo L, Mitrani VB. Stigma Health 2019; 4(4): 383-390.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33094162 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study extended research on syndemics for women with mental disorders by including self-reported mental and physical health conditions. Syndemics explain complex relationships among co-occurring conditions, and the social circumstances that influence their overlap. Data were from the baseline assessment of a randomized trial of Healthy Home, a nursing home-visit intervention for women with children. 172 adult women who were in mental health or substance use treatment completed measures (in Spanish or English) of anxiety, depression, violence during adulthood, physical health, and cigarette use. Structural Equation Modeling was used to evaluate a single-factor syndemic, and to test the relationships of theoretical predictors of the syndemic: income, number of children, women's abuse during childhood, mental health stigma, social support, and stress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
women; mental disorder; physical health; behavioral health; syndemic