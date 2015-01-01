Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine health outcomes associated with adherence to Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) antidepressant medication management (AMM) during acute and continuation phases of depression treatment among older adults with dementia and major depressive disorder (MDD).



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



SETTING: Medicare 5% sample data (2011-2013).



PARTICIPANTS: Older adults (aged 65 years or older) with dementia and MDD.



MEASUREMENTS: The first antidepressant prescription claim from 1 May 2011 through 30 April 2012 was considered the index prescription start date (IPSD). Adherence during acute- and continuation-phase AMM was based on HEDIS guidelines. Study outcomes included all-cause mortality, all-cause hospitalization, and falls/factures (with mortality being the competing event for hospitalization and falls/fractures) during follow-up from end of acute-/continuation-phase AMM adherence. Due to the proportionality assumption violation of Cox models, fully non-parametric approaches (Kaplan-Meier and modified Gray's test) were used for time-to-event analysis adjusting for the inverse probability of treatment weights.



RESULTS: Final study samples consisted of 4330 (adherent (N) = 3114 (71.92%)) and 3941 (adherent (N) = 2407 (61.08%)) older adults with dementia and MDD during acute- and continuation-phase treatments, respectively. No significant difference (p > 0.05) between adherent and non-adherent groups was observed for all-cause mortality and falls/fractures in both the acute and continuation phases. There was a significant difference in time to all-cause hospitalization during acute-phase treatment (p = 0.018), with median times of 530 (95% CI: 499-587) and 425 (95% CI: 364-492) days for adherent and non-adherent groups, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Acute-phase adherence to HEDIS AMM was associated with reductions in all-cause hospitalization risk among older adults with dementia and MDD.

Language: en