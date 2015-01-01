Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn injury represents a substantial burden of disease in resource-limited settings. Kenya has no formal trauma system and referral practices for burn injuries are not well understood. The purpose of this study was to determine the factors associated with burn injury referrals in rural Kenya.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted for patients with burn injury from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2017 at a 300-bed faith-based, teaching hospital in southwest Kenya. Bivariate analysis compared referred and non-referred patients. Multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the association between burn severity and odds of referral adjusting for age, gender, insurance, time from injury to arrival and estimated travel time from home to hospital.



RESULTS: The study included 171 patients with burn injury; 11 patients were excluded due to missing referral data. Of the 160 patients, 31.9% (n=51) were referred. Referral patients had higher average total-body-surface-area burn (23.1±2.4% vs 11.1±1.2%; p<0.001), were more likely to have full thickness burns (41.3% vs 25.5%; p=0.05) and less likely to present to the referral hospital within 24 hours after injury (47.8% vs 73.0%; p=0.005). Referral patients had longer travel time to hospital (90+ min: 52.9% vs. 22.0%, p<0.001). Odds of referral increased 1.62 times (95%CI: 1.19, 2.22) for every 10% increase in total-body-surface-area burn.



CONCLUSION: Without a coordinated trauma system, referrals represent a substantial portion of burn injury patients at a hospital in rural Kenya. Referred patients present with more severe burns and experience delays to presentation.

Language: en