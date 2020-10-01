Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Psychoactive substance use disorders (SUDs) are common in trauma patients and substance use has become a leading cause of death in the United States. The purpose of this study is to examine the impact of a lifetime SUD and SUD characteristics (substance used, current SUD versus in remission from dependence, etc.) on the long-term survival of trauma patients.



METHODS: Cohort study of consecutive adult trauma inpatients who were discharged alive from a level-one trauma center (1994-1996). The presence of lifetime SUD was determined at the time of admission by the Structured Clinical Interview for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual III-R. Mortality follow-up through the end of 2017 was obtained by linking patients to a national database of death certificates. Cox proportional hazards analysis was used to determine the association of lifetime SUD and death after adjusting for age and tobacco use.



RESULTS: 1,220 patients were approached, 1,118 consented to participate, and 1,099 had personal identifiers for matching. 789 (71.8%) of subjects were men, 596 (54.2%) had lifetime SUDs, and 325 (29.6%) died. Injury was the most common cause of death (24.6%, 80/325), with poisonings (40.0%, 32/80) being the most common injury-related cause of death. Compared to those without a lifetime SUD, lifetime SUD was associated with increased all-cause mortality (adjusted hazard ratio [HRadj]=1.83; 95% CI, 1.4 to 2.4), injury death (HRadj=2.47; 95% CI: 1.4 to 4.2), and fatal opioid overdose (HRadj=12.96; 95% CI, 1.7 to 100.4)(p ≤ 0.01 for all HRadj).



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of a lifetime SUD was associated with early death, particularly from reinjury, in trauma patients. It is important to address a patient's SUD during admission to decrease their chances of dying after discharge, especially due to injury-related causes.

