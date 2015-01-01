|
Miovský M, Miklíková S, Mravcík V, Grund JP, Černíková T. Harm Reduct. J. 2020; 17(1): e83.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33092597 PMCID
BACKGROUND: The harm reduction (HR) approach to injecting drug use was rapidly adopted in Central Europe following the fall of the Iron Curtain. The associated social and economic transformation had significant consequences for drug policies in the region. A large number of emerging services have been dependent on funding from a wide range of national and/or local funding programmes, which continue to be unstable, and closely associated with political decisions and insufficient institution building. A sharp distinction is made between health and social services, often without regard to client input. The main objective of the paper is to identify the causes of the funding problems currently faced by HR services in the context of their history of institution building which represents a major threat to the future of HR services in the region.
Language: en
Case studies; Czech Republic; Harm reduction; Drug policy; Comparative qualitative analysis; Financial support; Slovak Republic; System analysis