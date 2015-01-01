Abstract

Blunt chest trauma (BCT) has become increasingly more prevalent in recent years. As a result, the incidence of blunt cardiac injury (BCI), or cardiac or myocardial contusion, has also increased. The sequelae of BCI often are undiagnosed due to variability in the clinical presentation. This case highlights a transient right bundle branch block (RBBB) following a motor vehicle accident (MVA), resulting in BCI. Right-sided cardiac injuries predominate BCI owing to the anterior location of the right ventricle within the thoracic cage; however, the pathophysiologic mechanisms underlying the electrocardiographic manifestations are vaguely understood. In this case, a 66-year-old female sustained a BCI resulting in a transient RBBB. The patient fully recovered following a three-day hospitalization with complete recovery of normal cardiac conduction.

Language: en