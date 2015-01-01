Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to develop cut-points for the 30-item and 10-item Iconographical Falls Efficacy Scale (IconFES) in community-dwelling older people and evaluate the psychometric properties, including construct and predictive validity with respect to falls and reduced physical activity over 1 year.



METHODS: Eight hundred and one participants completed the IconFES and underwent physical, psychological and cognitive measures at baseline. Physical activity was recorded at baseline and 12 months using an activity monitor, and 1-year fall incidence was collected using monthly falls calendars.



RESULTS: Using receiver-operating characteristic curves and the Youden's index for history of falls, physiological fall risk and depressive symptoms, cut-points were defined to differentiate between low and high concern about falling (30-item: <53; 10-item: <19). For the 30-item IconFES, we additionally defined cut-points for low (≤40), moderate (41-58) and high (≥59) concern about falling. Groups based on these cut-points differed significantly: low coordinated stability, executive function and amount of daily walking, and high level of disability (30-item version) and female gender (low/high 30-item version). Although there were some inconsistencies across IconFES classifications, high concern about falling predicted having had multiple falls or multiple/injurious falls, low amount of daily walking and low movement intensity at 12 months.



CONCLUSIONS: The developed IconFES cut-points were sensitive to variables associated with concern about falling and predicted fall incidence and physical activity restriction after 12 months. Applying these cut-points appears useful to identify older people with high concern about falling, who are at higher risk of falls and activity curtailment.

