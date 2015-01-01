Abstract

Risky lane change behavior of drivers normally will pose some negative impacts on traffic safety. To ensure a lane change safe and prevent potential accidents, it is important to recognize some lane-changing conditions with potential risks in advance. Despite the researches on traffic safety assessment have been developed for decades, most of the existing researches are mainly interesting in how to estimate the overall safety of the lane-changing process based on historical data. These methods tend to ignore the interactive impacts between lane-changing vehicle and its surrounding vehicles, and have the disadvantages of the long-term evaluation period and single evaluation index. To address these gaps, this study presents a temporal and spatial risk estimation (TSRE) to recognize lane-changing risk in real-time. However, this study concentrates on the instantaneous risk for a lane change event, considering temporal and spatial dimensions for the current lane change circumstance on the highway. After processing the realistic vehicle trajectory dataset, this study extracted 1444 groups of lane change samples, and then incorporates the temporal risk level (TRL) and spatial risk level (SRL) into a comprehensive risk index by applying fault tree analysis. Furthermore, SRL and comprehensive risk index are both used to determine whether the traffic condition of a lane change is safe, and it can effectively overcome the conventional recognition defects that existed in other methods. To achieve a better evaluation effect, the sensitivity tests of recognition accuracy for various risk threshold combinations were carried out. Ultimately, experimental results showed that the proposed TSRE model achieved 97.45 %, 97.79 %, 84.1 % and 85.05 % accuracy rate in terms of classifying the risky lane change samples, traffic conflicts, risky frames and safe frames, when an appropriate risk threshold combination was selected. This encouraging finding can provide the basis for algorithm design of the lane change warning system for connected vehicles.

Language: en