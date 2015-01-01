Abstract

In 2009, Vietnam officially decriminalised drug use through amendments to the criminal law. The amendments outlined explicitly that illicit drug use would be seen as an administrative violation, but not a criminal offence. This legal transition has not been without implementation challenges, and police particularly have struggled to find a balance between drug law enforcement and decriminalisation. Despite being a health-orientated drug policy amendment, in practice it allows police to send suspected drug users to compulsory treatment centres without judicial oversight and people who use drugs continue to face challenges in their interface with law enforcement which can negatively impact access to harm reduction and community-based treatment programs. Using policy desk research combined with indepth interviews with 14 key informants from people representing a range of relevant Vietnamese government (n = 10) and non-government agencies (n = 4), this paper explores some insights and considerations into how decriminalisation of drug use in the amended law was implemented. We explore key informant perspectives into how the decriminalisation amendment could be implemented more effectively in order to improve health outcomes for people who use drugs in Vietnam through re-envisioned police protocols and practices.



FINDINGS show that while decriminalising drug use in Vietnam was designed as a progressive and health-orientated drug policy, the ongoing disconnect between the health intent of the policy and the police-led oversight of its implementation in the community persists. Part of this disconnect is explained by the lack of training and clear protocols that would enhance the police in their ability to contribute to the health intent of the policy rather than continue to view drug use through a drug law enforcement only lens. The paper calls for further collaboration across policing and the health and community-based organisations delivering services for people who use drugs. We suggest that through developing a deeper understanding of the interplay between policing and the implementation of harm reduction policy and programs, decriminalisation can co-exist within a broader and deeply entrenched drug control strategy in Vietnam.

