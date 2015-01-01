|
Luong HT, Hoang DDLT, Le LTQ, Hoang DTA, Vu SLMT, Tran VPHQ, Thomson N. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 87: e102990.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33099159
In 2009, Vietnam officially decriminalised drug use through amendments to the criminal law. The amendments outlined explicitly that illicit drug use would be seen as an administrative violation, but not a criminal offence. This legal transition has not been without implementation challenges, and police particularly have struggled to find a balance between drug law enforcement and decriminalisation. Despite being a health-orientated drug policy amendment, in practice it allows police to send suspected drug users to compulsory treatment centres without judicial oversight and people who use drugs continue to face challenges in their interface with law enforcement which can negatively impact access to harm reduction and community-based treatment programs. Using policy desk research combined with indepth interviews with 14 key informants from people representing a range of relevant Vietnamese government (n = 10) and non-government agencies (n = 4), this paper explores some insights and considerations into how decriminalisation of drug use in the amended law was implemented. We explore key informant perspectives into how the decriminalisation amendment could be implemented more effectively in order to improve health outcomes for people who use drugs in Vietnam through re-envisioned police protocols and practices.
Language: en
Vietnam; Harm reduction; Drug policy; Decriminalise drug use; Police officer