Abstract

This paper presents an optimized sliding mode controller (OPSMC) for vibration control of active suspension systems. The proposed controller consists of two parts: the first is the fast terminal sliding mode controller which performs fast convergence, and the second is the particle swarm optimization algorithm which is used to achieve the optimal controller's' parameters. The merit of OPSMC has quite simple structure and easy to be regulated, as well as improve the tracking performance. The half-car active suspension systems with non-linearity such as the parameters variation and external disturbance are simultaneously taken into account to provide a realistic framework. The control objective is to deal with the classical conflict between minimizing vertical and angular chassis accelerations to increase the ride comfort. Versus, to keep minimum dynamic wheel loads and suspension deflections to ensure the ride safety. Finally, to show the performance of the proposed OPSMC, the comparison with a recently developed efficient method called optimization and static output-feedback control (OPSOFC) is conducted with different roads disturbances.

