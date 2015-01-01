SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Guo J, Luo Y, Li K. Int. J. Automot. Technol. 2020; 21(4): 993-1000.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12239-020-0094-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper presents a robust H∞ fault-tolerant lateral controller of four wheel steering autonomous vehicles to enhance the autonomous driving performance and to track the desired road when a steering wheel fault happens. First, the lateral dynamic model of four wheel steering autonomous vehicles is constructed, which contains the features of parameter uncertainties and actuator faults of vehicles. Then, since the faulty steering wheel may fail to offer the desired torque and harm the lateral motion control system of autonomous vehicles, a novel robust H∞ fault tolerant state feedback lateral control law of four steering autonomous vehicles is designed to deal with actuator faults and parameter uncertainties. Finally, simulation tests are implemented in the Adams-Simulink joint platform with a high-fidelity and full-car model, and results verify the validity of this proposed control scheme.


Language: en
