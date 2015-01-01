Abstract

According to the buckle release theories, the seat belt can be released during an impact and the occupant sustained injuries without a benefit from the restraint system. A few studies have been published demonstrating that the seat belt release during an impact results in belt entanglement of occupant's outboard arm. However, there is no previous belt entanglement study using airbag equipped vehicle. Two controlled sled tests in 30-degree oblique frontal impact using airbag equipped vehicle were conducted at 44 km/h delta V to compare the driver occupant kinematics, physical evidence on seat belt system and occupant interaction with the seat belt in fully restrained and partially restrained condition. The fully restrained test demonstrated the nature and extent of the physical evidence placed on a latched and properly worn restraint system. Loading marks were found on restraint's webbing and hardware including the latch plate and guide loop (D ring). The partially restrained test results showed that a release of the latch plate was followed by webbing engagement with the ATD left arm and subsequent loading. This loading event produces large contact forces on the left arm which can produce significant surface injuries.

Language: en