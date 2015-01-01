Abstract

An intelligent design method is presented for automotive interior trim structures based on rule-based reasoning. Design experience knowledge and design process are expressed as production rules, in which geometry model operations are integrated. Rule-based reasoning and model-associated operating are unified in one process. By rule-based reasoning, the intelligent design of interior trim structures is achieved. The method is designed as a three-layer architecture, including the interactive layer, the reasoning and executing layer and the knowledge library layer. The design of interactive dialog is implemented by NX/Open Block UI tool. The knowledge library, including the rule knowledge library and parameter knowledge library, is designed to store design knowledge rules and experience parameters. Each rule is designed in a class form. The data member is the condition of the production rule, and the member function performs operations described by the result of the production rule. The reasoning and executing module is designed through rule-based reasoning, which matches the design rules from the knowledge library according to known facts, calls model operations and updates facts. Based on NX platform, the intelligent design system is implemented by using NX/Open and C++ codes. Finally, the intelligence and efficiency of this method is verified.

